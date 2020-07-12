Hundreds of Liberty County parents, students attend drive-thru Back to School Rally

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, hundred of Liberty County parents gathered for the Gods Anointed Now Generation (G.A.N.G.) 22nd annual Back to School Rally on Saturday morning.

Around 600 parents and students participated in the drive-thru rally at Liberty County Middle School and collected supplies their students will need for the 2020-2021 school year. Each car was given everything from backpacks and notepads to pens and paper.

Liberty County School Superintendent Dr. Perry expressed some doubt that the school year may start on time due to the coronavirus. There is still a chance that school may be held virtually.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.