Hundreds line up for free services at Howard Family Dental Video Video

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) - Cold weather didn't stop hundreds of people from waiting in line Friday morning for free dental services at Howard Family Dental in Pooler.

"It means a lot because we're struggling where we are now. I know there's other families with children, so this is huge," said Alexis Randell, a patient from Effingham County.

After a three hour wait, News 3 was there as Howard Family Dental gave Randell -- their first patient of the day -- something to smile about.

"It doesn't matter if it costs anything. It doesn't matter if it costs a million bucks. It's just the fact that you feel like a million bucks when you leave here at the end of the day," said Shawna Overman, a patient from Bloomingdale.

It takes 100 volunteers to give free teeth cleanings, extractions and fillings to the line of people wrapped in blankets and around the building.

Overman didn't even go to sleep.

"Words cannot describe... I thank God every day that somebody is willing to do this and to take the time," she said.

Last year, patients thanked Howard Family Dental for free services worth $55,000 dollars. This is the 10th Annual Free Dentistry Day at the Pooler practice.

"One act of kindness can change someone's life. And this day is our way of stopping in the season of blessings and give back to the community that has given us so much over the years," said Dr. Julie Howard, the co-founder of Howard Family Dental.