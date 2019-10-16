Hundreds laid off at Gulfstream, company confirms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, whose headquarters is in Savannah, recently laid off hundreds of employees after evaluating the company’s costs and needs, according to a representative.

News 3 was informed by multiple viewers of the layoffs and reached out to Gulfstream on Wednesday.

The company said its workforce was recently reduced by about 3.5%, or 446 positions. In a statement to WSAV, a Gulfstream representative said the layoffs were a result of normal, routine evaluations of “costs, capabilities and workforce requirements.”

Gulfstream said in the past 10 years, its worldwide workforce has doubled, so as one area is expanded, another area may be cut down. The company said it is currently growing and hiring in aircraft-focused roles such as manufacturing and maintenance while reducing business support and administrative function positions.

The statement also said Gulfstream is continuing to hire technicians for newly opened service centers in Appleton and Savannah, along with planned openings in Palm Beach and Van Nuys.

“We regret the impact these decisions have on our employees,” the statement said.

Gulfstream added that some laid-off employees may receive severance or benefit extensions.