SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Friends and loved ones came together Wednesday to honor Savannah legend Larry “Gator” Rivers, a man known for truly being for the people.

Those closest to Commissioner Rivers say that he put everyone else’s needs before his own and that he was a man they will never forget. Many showed up at St. Paul CME church in Savannah to pay tribute to a Savannah legend.

There isn’t one person News 3 spoke to who didn’t smile when asked about their favorite memories of Rivers. They say he was truly someone who cared for the youth and for the city of Savannah.

“Larry “Gator” Rivers is the model of what communities should be, how you come back, and how you give back. You know even when he was sick, we didn’t know he was sick. He was out there with us feeding the hungry, you know giving of himself, advocating on behalf of basketball courts, and just letting kids know you can play outside,” District 2 Alderman Detric Legget said.

Larry will be missed for not only what he accomplished in the community but what he accomplished in the hearts of everyone he touched.

“Besides spinning the ball, he had a wonderful manner with kids. I did two videos, one called ‘Hey man that ain’t my thing’ and Gator’s in there spinning the ball and working with the kids,” former Harlem Globetrotter Bobby Hunter recalled. “He was a worker, a doer, a shovel and a broom, whatever was necessary Gator Rivers would help. Goodbye Gator, I’ll always love you.”

Aaron Whitely, Chatham County commissioner of the 6th District, says he and the board will continue Commissioner Rivers’ mission of helping young people succeed.