Hundreds gather in Brunswick, call for justice in Arbery case Saturday

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – More and more people are calling for justice in the Ahmaud Arbery case.

In February, 25-year-old Arbery was jogging, unarmed, when he was shot and killed in the street. The suspects, Gregory and Travis McMichael, were not arrested until two months after the shooting when a video of the incident surfaced.

On Saturday, a caravan drove from Atlanta to Brunswick and were met by hundreds holding a rally in front of the Glynn County courthouse. The group marched through downtown Brunswick, stopping in front of City Hall, where they called for the removal of District Attorneys Johnson and Barnhill.

“Georgia got Georgia. That means we’ve got organizers, community members, faith leaders, lawyers, activists, who are prepared to stand all the way to the end, because we know this is a marathon. And we’re ready to run the distance with this family and this community of Glynn County,” Maweli Davis of Just Georgia Coalition said.

Malik Muhammad, center, joins a group of people marching from the Glynn County Courthouse in downtown to a police station after a rally to protest the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

This weekend, the Arbery case also gained even more national attention when Former President Barack Obama weighed in during his commencement address to the nation.

“A disease like this just spotlights the underlining inequalities and extra burdens that black communities have historically had to deal with in this country,” Obama said. “We see it in the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities. Just as we see it when a black man goes for a jog and some folks feel like they can stop and question and shoot him if he doesn’t submit to their questioning.”

Obama also told graduates it is up to them to make the world better during his virtual commencement speech for historically black colleges and universities.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.