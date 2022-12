SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Over the weekend, at Forsyth park, the City of Savannah in partnership with the Savannah Jewish Federation hosted its 6th public Hanukkah celebration,

Over 200 people took part in the event, which included entertainment, traditional Hanukkah foods, games, and the lighting of a giant menorah by Mayor Van Johnson.

Jewish rapper Nissim Black also performed at the event.