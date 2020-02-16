Hundreds come out for Savannah’s annual ‘Best Damn Race’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah hosted it’s second annual “Best Damn Race” featuring a 5K and a half marathon on Saturday.

The race started at Forsyth Park and took runners through downtown scenic squares. Both the 5K and half marathon routes were designed so that every level runner or walker could participate.

After the race, post game activities with food, beer and local vendors, gave everyone the chance to come together and celebrate. Runners, like Jay Hall, say the atmosphere is what keeps him coming back each year.

“The after party is definitely something to shoot for, other races aren’t supported as well as this one. It’s definitely worth it, and it’s not expensive either,” Hall said.

The proceeds from the race benefit Special Olympics Georgia. To see a list of the results from each race you can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Results.