SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After two years of cancelations due to COVID-19 concerns, the 20th annual Doggie Carnival is expected to return this weekend.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting the dog carnival in Forsyth Park this Sunday, May 1 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The carnival is presented by Woof Gang Bakery and sponsored by a number of community businesses and organizations.

Sean Griffin, the Executive Director for the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, says he is ready for all the festivities.

“We’re really excited to have it back,” Griffin said.

According to Griffin, the Humane Society expects thousands of attendees to come to the park for the event.

“It’s our biggest event each year,” he explained.

Over 3,000 people have already marked themselves as interested in the event on its Facebook page.

In addition to food and drinks, the carnival will also be the host of a “Doggie Derby” along with other games and activities.

As with previous carnivals, it will be dog friendly as well as kid friendly so prepare to bring the whole family.

For those interested in attending the event, more information can be found through the link here. For vendors interested in working at the event, more information is available through the link here.