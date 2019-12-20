Humane Society hosts “Silent Night” pet fostering event

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah hosts a special pet fostering event for the holidays.

The Humane Society is asking pet lovers to help them out with the Silent Night event.

The mission is to empty their kennels so the dogs and cats can join families for a holiday sleepover.

Silent Night hosts will pick up a pet on December 21st by 5:00 pm and return them to the Adoption Center on December 26th by 5:00 pm.

The Humane Society will provide all of the supplies, participants just provide the loving holiday home.

Participants need to fill out a survey. The Humane Society will then match them with a pet.

Take the survey HERE

