Humane Society for Greater Savannah to host Tybee Prom fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting Tybee Prom next weekend.

The event, titled “Puttin’ on the Ritz” (for kibbles and bits) is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 from 7 to 11 p.m. at American Legion Post 154 on Tybee Island (10 Veteran’s Drive).

There will be music and entertainment by The Girlfriends and DJ Barri Marshall at the event, as well as food from North Beach Bar & Grill. Attendees can also vote for prom king and queen.

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased through humanesocietysav.org or at Seaside Sisters Gift Shop.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society for Greater Savannah.

The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is a nonprofit organization that provides animal health care and the adoption of dogs, cats and other animals. Last year, the organization found home for over 2,300 pets and performed more than 5,200 spay/neuter surgeries.