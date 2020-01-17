Humane Society expands Pawjama Party program

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah (HSGS) announced it’s expanding its Pawjama Party program to residents of Savannah and the surrounding area.

Through the Pawjama Party program the public gets the opportunity to take pets from the Humane Society’s Adoption Center for sleepovers.

According to the group, Pawjama Party hosts can take a dog or a cat home for the weekend to give it extra attention within a home environment.

Organizers say the program was created in order to help reduce kennel stress, provide pets with enrichment, and help HSGS learn more about its pets through stories from party hosts.

To sign up for the program, simply go to www.humanesocietysav.org/pawjama-party, fill out the survey, and choose the weekend you want to participate. The survey will be updated each month, so check back on the HSGS website or HSGS Facebook page as more dates become available.

Party Hosts will be provided with all supplies.

