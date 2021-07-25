Hulu true crime show hiring local extras, begins production in early August

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2019, file photo, Michelle Carter sits in Taunton District Court for sentencing in Taunton, Mass. Carter, convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in 2014, is expected to be released sometime, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth, Mass. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hulu is calling all actors in Chatham County to play extras in an upcoming true-crime show.

The Hulu original centers on the 2014 texting-suicide death of Conrad Roy. Roy took his own life after his girlfriend at the time, Michelle Carter, was accused of encouraging him to do so through text messages.

According to Deadline, Colton Ryan is set to portray Roy, while Elle Fanning portrays Carter.

The show is hiring the following extras to portray the following types of people:

Blue Collar

Suburban Upper Class

First Responder — real world experience as a firefighter, police officer or EMT is required

High Schooler

The show is supposed to begin production in early August and wrap up in December. The show says it’s paying $96 for eight hours of work.

For more information on the casting, click or tap here.