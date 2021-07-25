Hulu true crime show hiring local extras, begins production in early August

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hulu is calling all actors in Chatham County to play extras in an upcoming true-crime show.
The Hulu original centers on the 2014 texting-suicide death of Conrad Roy. Roy took his own life after his girlfriend at the time, Michelle Carter, was accused of encouraging him to do so through text messages.
According to Deadline, Colton Ryan is set to portray Roy, while Elle Fanning portrays Carter.
The show is hiring the following extras to portray the following types of people:
- Blue Collar
- Suburban Upper Class
- First Responder — real world experience as a firefighter, police officer or EMT is required
- High Schooler
The show is supposed to begin production in early August and wrap up in December. The show says it’s paying $96 for eight hours of work.
For more information on the casting, click or tap here.