Hulu releases trailer for Savannah-filmed series ‘The Girl From Plainville’

Elle Fanning plays Michelle Carter in Hulu’s limited series “The Girl From Plainville.” Fanning is pictured here in a panel for Hulu’s “The Great.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hulu released a teaser trailer Tuesday for “The Girl From Plainville,” filmed in Savannah and surrounding areas.

The eight-episode series is based on the true story of Conrad Roy’s 2014 death in Plainville, Massachusetts. His girlfriend Michelle Carter, portrayed by Elle Fanning, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for prompting the 18-year-old to commit suicide.

Though Savannah is far south of Plainville, the trailer indicates the film is set in the warmer months. Actors are dressed mostly in short-sleeved shirts in sunny outdoor scenes.

It appears one scene filmed in Bloomingdale made the teaser cut. Taylor Park was used for production and locals were brought in as extras to portray baseball players.

Outside of Bloomingdale, production was also spotted in Savannah, Pooler, Jesup and Tybee Island.

“The Girl From Plainville” is scheduled to premiere March 29 on Hulu.