Hubert Middle School takes part in the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for Hate initiative

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every year, thousands of students take part in the Anti-Defamation League’s campaign to end bullying and discrimination through the No Place for Hate initiative.

Savannah’s Hubert Middle School played an important role in the pre-recorded virtual kickoff event — which featured National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman.

“I really see No Place for Hate as a vision for the future, you all are the changemakers leading the way and doing such important work,” said Amanda Gorman.

A select number of students from across the U.S. were chosen to participate in a virtual Q and A with the National Youth Poet Laureate — 8th grader, JaKhya Bush, was one of them, she represented not only her peers but all Savannah-Chatham County schools.

Bush’s question for Gorman was, “What inspired you to write about how Americans can become more hopeful in the years ahead.” Gorman’s response, “I think one of the most challenging but also worth while deeds of a poet is that of imagination.”

Amanda Gorman spoke to the power kids hold to change the world for the better. Hubert Middle School’s Counselor, Gabrielle Brundidge says through the No Place for Hate initiative, her students are changing their SCHOOL for the better.

“We brought the program to Hubert Middle School in 2018 and since then we have seen a decrease in our bullying but we’ve seen an increase in student engagement,” says Brundidge.

Students were given an empowering message from the youngest Inaugural Poet in U.S. history: kids can do anything they set their minds to.

“I’m continuously inspired by your actions to lead change, to make a difference to interrupt hate,” said Gorman, during the virtual event.