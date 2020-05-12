How to watch graduation for Bulloch County Schools, SCCPSS

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time to celebrate the Class of 2020 and the hard-earned accomplishments they’ve been working for.
Although graduation may look different this year, local schools are turning to virtual ceremonies to honor students.
Take a look below at the schedules and viewing options for each graduation.
SCCPSS
The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will be streaming ceremonies on YouTube and Comcast Channel 195. Visit here to watch online and take a look at the full schedule below.
Wednesday, May 13
- Jenkins High School at 10 a.m.
- Groves High School at 11:30 a.m.
- Beach High School at 1 p.m.
- Savannah Early College at 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 14
- New Hampstead High School at 10 a.m.
- Savannah High School at 12 p.m.
- Johnson High School at 1:30 p.m.
- Islands High School at 3 p.m.
Friday, May 15
- Savannah Arts Academy at 10 a.m.
- Woodville-Tompkins High School at 11:30 a.m.
- Windsor Forest High School at 1 p.m.
Bulloch County Schools
WSAV is proud to partner with the school system once again to honor Bulloch County students.
We’ll be livestreaming the following ceremonies on this page:
Thursday, May 21
- Southeast Bulloch High School at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 22
- Portal High School at 6 p.m.
- Statesboro High School at 8 p.m.