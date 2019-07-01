How to protect yourself from mosquito bites this summer

(WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health and the Coastal Health District are reminding residents of the Coastal Empire of how to protect themselves from mosquito bites this holiday week and all summer long.

The good news is that there have been no confirmed human cases of mosquito-borne disease in the Coastal Health District so far this year. However, the department said people should still be taking steps to protect themselves, as mosquitoes can pass viruses like West Nile Virus to humans when they bite.

“There are a few simple things everyone can do to prevent mosquito bites,” Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director of the Coastal Health District said. “Mosquitoes thrive and breed in standing water, so drain any containers in your yard that may be holding water like flowerpots or pool covers. And be sure to wear an insect repellent with DEET when you’re going outside.”

The Coastal Health District suggests remembering the “Five D’s of Prevention” during outdoor summertime activities:

Dusk/Dawn – Mosquitoes usually bite at dusk and dawn, so avoid or limit outdoor activity at these times

More information is available at gachd.org/mosquitoes.