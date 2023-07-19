SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Heat waves do not discriminate, affecting humans and dogs alike. Here are some key tips and tricks from a veterinarian to keep your puppy safe.

“The more the general public thinks of their veterinarian as the source of accurate information, the better, because what they can see on the internet can be so untrue,” said Dr. Carla Case McCorvey.

McCorvey, who is a veterinarian and the owner of CASE Veterinary Hospital, confirmed the basics with News 3 safety habits for pet owners in the South during midsummer.

Dr. Carla Case McCorvey in white with Rico.

Water Water Water

“Providing a lot of water for sure,” said McCorvey.

Always make sure your pet has access to fresh water, especially when you are at the pool or the beach. Any temperature as long as the water is not hot.

Never leave your dog in a hot car

“Dogs in the car is such a big deal,” said McCorvey. “Five minutes is long enough that it can really cause a lot of problems.”

Cars can get exponentially hot when the car is off without AC. Due to the greenhouse effect, regardless of if the windows are down temperatures can reach upwards of 100.

Avoid Asphalt

“Pavement or cement, anything like that, gets very, very hot. So if you would walk on it with your bare feet, then it’s OK for your dog,” said McCorvey.

Do your best to keep your pet from walking on asphalt for too long. Hot asphalt can burn the pads of dogs which they use to regulate heat. Asphalt can be 40 degrees hotter than air temperatures.

“If you’re worried about them being overheated, obviously get them to a vet as soon as you can. But if you spray rubbing alcohol on their paw pads, that helps to cool them down,” said Kaali Reavis, the hospital manager of CASE Veterinary Hospital.

Dogs can sunburn too

“Everyone’s looking for sun products for their baby, and if it’s safe for their baby, it’s safe for their pet,” said McCorvey.

She suggests the use of baby sunscreen for your pet in places like a bald spot exposed to the sun, the ear tips and the nose. They may lick it off, but the protection will still be there.

Dr. Carla Case McCorvey (Left) and Kaali Reavis

Trim that coat

“Keeping their coat short and thin definitely helps,” said McCorvey.

But keep in mind, their fur coats act like insulation, helping them from overheating.

Slow cooldowns

“You wanna cool them down slowly, like don’t throw them in a tub of ice,” said McCorvey.

Finding water and shade for them to sit in, applying rubbing alcohol to their paws or throwing a wet towel over them can help.

What to look out for

Humidity and heat can be dangerous for dogs, especially the Brachycephalic breeds (Latin for shortened face) who are more susceptible to heat stroke and heat-related problems.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs

Uncontrollable panting

Blood-red tongue and gums

Uncoordinated movements

Glassy eyes

Vomiting

Let’s keep our furry friends safe this unusually hot summer.