BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — If you’ve ordered some last minute Christmas gifts you’re counting on them to be on your doorstep when you get home. However, thieves also know the gifts inside those packages could be worth hundreds of dollars.

Nearly 40% of Americans have had at least one package stolen from their homes, according to C+R Research.

With Christmas right around the corner, the chance of you becoming the next victim of a porch pirate is on the rise.

“Around this time there’s an uptick in porch pirates,” Bluffton Police Sgt. Bonifacio Perez said.

Underneath the wrapping paper are video game systems, tablets and more. There are some things you can do to make sure those packages make it from your front door to under your tree.

“The best way to kind of help yourself keep your packages is to know when your stuff is getting delivered,” Perez said. “If you’re expecting a package and can’t be home, most retailers have some kind of other option as far as you know, choose the date you want your package delivered or pick it up at the retailer.”

Or if you can deliver them to your work. However, if that doesn’t work for you, you can also get a camera system for your home. Those cameras can be attached to a doorbell or placed inside porch lights.

“Ring is, one of them, Nest, there’s a handful,” Perez said. “Those actually do deter a lot of the porch piracy.”

During this time of year, delivery drivers are busier than ever and porch pirates know that. So if you are delivering packages you too can help make sure they get into the right hands.

“Kind of be aware of vehicles that keep following them if they’re trailing them for an extended period of time,” Perez said. “I mean not necessarily is it a porch pirate looking for easy targets, but just call it in. We’ll check it out.”

If a porch pirate does spoil your Christmas you can file a package claim with the shipping company. If you have a video of the thief that helps too.

While you might not have something to open up on Christmas day you can still get a refund or a new shipment.