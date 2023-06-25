SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’re looking to spend a lot of time outdoors this summer, it is important to make sure you are keeping a close eye out on your pet. Experts say extended amounts of time outside can cause your animal to overheat.

Summertime is here and temperatures are expected to soar whether you like it or not. And if you want to take your furry friend outside on a hot day for a little fun– here’s what you need to know.

Jennifer Miller, a volunteer at Renegade Paws Rescue had this to say.

“Panting is definitely one of them. This is how they cool themselves down, and so when it becomes excessive and like a high rate of panting, they’re probably very hot. (butted sot) the most important thing is to, if you are outside with your dog number one they need to be supervised in this heat, you cannot just let them go out on their own. Miller said.

Miller says keeping your pet in a place with shade is helpful. Another important tip is to make sure your pup is hydrated. Pets can get extremely dehydrated fast in this kind of weather.

Miller said, “So, if you’re gonna go out for an extended period of time with your companion animal, really take some water with you. There are so many cool devices out there for water containers and drinking bowls, there’s collapsible ones, there’s all kinds of ones, you can just hook onto your shorts, you know and your belt loop”.

If you do suspect that your pet is showing signs of overheating which include difficulty breathing, increased heart rate, and mild weakness, act fast because every minute counts.

Dogs like pugs and Boston Terriers are at an increased risk of overheating because of their constricted airways.

“Get to the vet as soon as possible. You can even find one of the 24-hour care facilities over the weekend. If that is not accessible to you you can use cool water um you can soak a towel in cool water and place it under your dog for them to lay on and you can also wring it over top of their body so the water drips onto them”. Miller said.

According to PETA, so far 31 pets have died from a heat-related illness this year.

To learn about Renegade Paws Rescue, click the link here.