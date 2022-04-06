PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – A deadly tornado has devasted the Bryan County community. Officials say one woman was killed in Pembroke Tuesday evening and nine others were injured.

As recovery efforts get underway, many are wondering how they can help victims of the storm.

Donations

Bryan County Family Connection is working with local partners to coordinate emergency supplies. The group is accepting monetary donations, along with Ellabell United Methodist Church.

Listed below are a number of items needed. For diapers and new clothing items, all sizes are welcome.

Gift cards

Tarps

Bottles of Water

New bedding and pillows

Hygiene products Deodorant Shampoo and conditioner Body wash Razors and shaving gel Feminine hygiene products Toothbrushes and toothpaste Baby Wipes

New towels and washcloths

New socks

New underwear

Diapers

Dog and cat food

Donations are being accepted at the following locations:

Ellabell United Methodist Church – 3113 Hwy. 204

Bryan County Family Connection – 40 South Industrial Blvd.

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill – 374 W Bacon St.

Shuman Electric – 530 Mason Rd.

Volunteers

For those who are looking to help with recovery efforts, the county encourages you to visit Lanier Primary School at 6024 Hwy. 280 E. to receive an assignment. Firefighter Calvin Hitchcock is said to be the point of contact for volunteers.

If you need help

Lanier Primary School is open as a shelter for those displaced by the storm.

If your home is damaged in the impacted area, county officials ask you to send a photo with the address to the Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services Facebook or to mkent@bryan-county.org.

If you need to request a welfare check or non-emergency help, call 912-858-INFO (4636).

Ellabell United Methodist Church will be open until 7 p.m. Wednesday as a resting spot with coffee, internet and bathrooms. They’ll be serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The church said they have many supplies coming in. If you’re in need and cannot travel to the church, send them a message on Facebook. Their email is ellabellumc@gmail.com and phone number is 912-858-2354.