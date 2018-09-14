How to help: Red Cross accepting Hurricane Florence donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - The American Red Cross is now accepting donations for Hurricane Florence.

Donors can specify the amount and cause they would like to contribute on their website.

Nexstar, WSAV’s parent company, is teaming up with the Red Cross. You can join us in supporting their recovery efforts here.

Where do your donations go?

"With the Red Cross, we honor the intent of the donor so that's just kind of a fancy expression for if you designate your donation to go to a certain place, in this case, if it goes to directly to Florence -- that's exactly where the funding will stay,” explained Stephanie Wagner, Regional Director of Communications and Marketing with the American Red Cross.

Wagner said that on average, for every dollar that is received by the American Red Cross, 91 cents goes back to the specified response recovery and the preparedness effort for disasters.

The other 9 cents goes towards administrative costs.

The American Red Cross responds to 64,000 disasters a year on average. They can range from small disasters to more extreme ones like a major hurricane.