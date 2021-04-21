How to find a Drug Take Back Day event near you

BEAUFORT, Ga. (WSAV) – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coming up on Saturday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration promotes the event each year to give communities the opportunity to safely get rid of unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs.

Nearly 10 million people misused prescription pain relievers, according to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. The survey showed a majority of misused drugs were obtained from family and friends.

To find a location to drop off prescription drugs near you, visit takebackday.dea.gov and enter your ZIP code.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in coordination with the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department, and the Lowcountry Alliance for Healthy Youth, is hosting two Drug Take Back Day events.

Both will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center parking lot (2001 Duke Street, Beaufort)

Beaufort County Government Center parking lot (4819 Bluffton Parkway, Bluffton)

Liquid medications, sharps, medical waste and inventory from medical practices will not be accepted.

For those who are unable to participate on Saturday, there are permanent drop-off boxes at the law enforcement and government centers, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Note that the box is located on the second floor of the Beaufort County Government Center.

There is a third box at the sheriff’s office on Hilton Head Island (70 Shelter Cove Lane), also open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.