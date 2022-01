Prior to Sunday’s protest, artwork by Panhandle Slim is displayed in downtown Savannah (WSAV’s Alex Bozarjain)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After his art studio burnt to the ground, local Savannah artist Panhandle Slim is starting from the ground up.

Slim’s garage caught fire over the holidays when he was vacationing in Florida. His garage housed all of his paintings and supplies.

While he does not have a GoFundMe to restore what he lost, he does have a Venmo @PanhandleSlim for donations.