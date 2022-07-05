CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Children in car crashes, witnesses of domestic violence or other frightening incidents need some comfort in those situations.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) are partnering with the Phi Beta Sigma fraternity Inc. to collect teddy bears that will help comfort children in crisis situations.

Officers will carry the bears in their vehicles to quickly give them to those children. CCPD is accepting donations of new or gently used bears now through July 9.

The drop-off locations are listed below: