How to celebrate National Chocolate Mint Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There truly is a day for everything and Feb. 19 is National Chocolate Mint Day. So, what do you do to celebrate? Here are five ideas to get you started.

Go out for some ice cream

Everyone knows that mint chocolate chip is a flavor best enjoyed in ice cream. So head on over to Leopold’s for some of their delicious desserts. If you don’t like that flavor you can check out their website through the link here to see what your other options are.

Order some Thin Mints from a local Girl Scout troop

While you may not be able to eat them right now, ordering some cookies to celebrate the day is a great way to support Girl Scouts in your area. You can stock up now and enjoy them later once the season has finished. To order cookies, you can use the Cookie Finder tool on the Girl Scouts website through the link here.

Get something sweet from River Street

If you’re looking for something mint chocolate flavored you can make your way down River Street to River Street Sweets. They have both mint chocolate fudge and mint chocolate bark available at their store in person, though not online. You can check out their hours and location by visiting the link here.

Read up on the history of chocolate mint

You can find several websites online that talk about Marilyn Ricketts and her possible creation of the mint chocolate chip ice cream flavor. But, according to the website “My Sweet Mission”, Baskin Robbins had her beat by 28 years. You can read more about the history of chocolate mint by checking out the website here.

Make your own chocolate mint

If you have the time (and patience), you too can try your hand at being a chocolatier and making chocolate mint bark. You can find a link here for a recipe. If you’re looking for something faster, there are plenty of chocolate mint dessert recipes that you can try out, like the one linked here from Nestlé.