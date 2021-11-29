How should Beaufort spend $6.5 million in COVID funding?

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The city of Beaufort is asking for public input on how to spend millions of dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Officials say the city will receive $6.54 million in total to aid in COVID-19 recovery efforts. Beaufort has received half of the allotted amount so far, and the city expects to receive the remaining millions by next October.

City Manager Bill Prokop unveiled a preliminary plan for the funds in October:

But the city wants to solicit public feedback before any final plans are presented.

The recovery money can be used to address revenue losses or certain infrastructure needs, shore up future public health responses or support community recovery efforts.

The city’s online survey, now open, prompts community members to choose and rank uses for the federal funds, including:

Affordable housing initiatives

City parks improvements

Stormwater infrastructure projects

Streetscape improvements

Police and fire department equipment upgrades

Municipal revenue loss during COVID

The survey also allows for members of the community to provide any additional ideas for the use of the funds.

The city will keep the survey open through the end of the year.