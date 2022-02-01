House fire in Carver Heights displaces two people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire in the Carver Heights neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

SFD crews responded after 3:00 a.m. to the report of a fire in the 0 Block of Nelson Street.

Crews arrived to discover a single-story residential structure fully engulfed in flames.

SFD officials say one of the residents said a fire in the fireplace sparked the blaze that spread throughout the house.

SFD says no one was injured.

SFD says two people were displaced.

The eaves of a neighboring house sustained minor exposure damage.

SFD reminds residents to have their fireplace professionally cleaned and inspected annually.

SFD also says residents should use a sturdy fireplace screen to stop errant sparks; keep flammable objects at least three feet away from the fireplace; and make sure the flue is open before lighting a fireplace fire.

Officials advise to also make sure your fireplace fire is fully extinguished before going to bed or leaving home.