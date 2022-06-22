PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Houlihan Bridge has shut down indefinitely Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The Port Wentworth Police Department (PWPD) said Route 25 is shut down going northbound from Bonny Road. Police are not sure what made the bridge malfunction and make it undrivable.

Traffic continues to be rerouted. Police are redirecting traffic from Georgia into South Carolina State Route 170.

The Georgia Department of Transportation will assess and fix the issues, PWPD said. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.