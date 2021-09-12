Hostess City celebrates inaugural ‘Savannah Day’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Sunday, the Hostess City is celebrating the inaugural “Savannah Day,” officially designated by Mayor Van Johnson.

The city encourages Savannahians to get out and celebrate. Residents are encouraged to share their adventures and spread the word on social media with hashtags like #SavannahDay, #MySavannah and #SavannahStrong.

Also, the Hostess City is back in the spotlight as one of the “best cities” in the U.S. The list was created by Travel and Leisure and named Savannah at the number three spot. It described the city as “enchanting” and the “jewel of the south.”

Charleston took the number one spot, followed by Sante Fe, New Orleans and New York City rounded out the top 5.