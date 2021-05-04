Horizons Giving Day: How to help combat summer learning loss

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With Horizons Giving Day coming up, Savannahians are encouraged to give back to young students in the area.

All funds raised between now and Wednesday, May 12, will support Horizon Savannah’s enrichment program, which helps prevent the loss of academic ground over summer vacation.

The program typically serves more than 300 students from local public schools each summer.

Christy Edwards, the Horizon Savannah’s executive director, says their mission is more relevant now than ever.

“There’s a lot of research already about the effects of COVID-19 on learning loss in general. But even pre-COVID, we knew that under-resourced children were more adversely affected by the summer break than kids who had lots of resources,” Edwards said.

Two businesses are offering give-back specials in honor of Horizons Giving Day.

On May 12, Papa Murphy’s will donate 25 percent of every carry-out order to the program. Just tell your cashier you’re supporting Horizons Savannah.

Ghost Coast Distillery will be hosting Ghost Coast Gives Back, a benefit concert, on Saturday, May 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. For every drink sold, the distillery will donate $1 to the organization.

For more information about Horizons Savannah or to make a donation to Giving Day, visit horizonsgivingday.org.