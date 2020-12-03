Homeless shelters in the Coastal Empire prepare for cold temperatures

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As temperatures drop, several homeless shelters in Savannah are preparing to help men and women who sleep on park benches and under bridges. Some are deciding to keep their doors closed because of COVID-19 concerns.

Normally Old Savannah City Mission is a place of refuge, for people experiencing homelessness, but not right now.

“When the pandemic struck we were faced with a decision to make and it was a very difficult decision. Do we remain open and risk someone coming in who has COVID-19 or do we make some other plans?” Director of Development, Connell Stiles said.

The decision was to keep the building closed, but still serve lunch and dinner. They’re also providing blankets and coats to those who need them.

“We opted to do that because if we were closed down we would not be able to serve anyone,” Stiles said.

On any given night before the pandemic hit in March, at least 100 men would take advantage of warm beds and cots.

“We don’t turn anyone away when it’s cold like this. We will put pallets on the floor in here if we have to,” Stiles said.

The Salvation Army in Savannah is one place keeping their doors open to men and women during these unprecedented times.

“It’s taken a lot of managing but it’s going well thank the lord,” Major Paul Egan said.

The Salvation Army can take up to 25 more people without being too full while maintaining social distancing.

“It’s a difficult time. To be able to say yes is a wonderful thing. That’s made possible because this community supports the Salvation Army so well,” Egan said.

Old Savannah City Mission has decided to keep their doors closed until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Local shelters where you can get help:

Emmaus House

18 Abercorn Street Savannah, GA 31401

Breakfast: 8:30 a.m., Monday – Friday (lunch bags passed out on Fridays)

Inner City Night Shelter

124 Arnold Street Savannah, GA 31401

Emergency shelter for chronically homeless adult men and women providing counseling, shelter, and supportive services.

Dinner: 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday

Old Savannah City Mission

2414 Bull Street Savannah, GA 31401

Emergency shelter, transitional shelter.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Dinner: 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Monday – Friday

Social Apostolate

502 East Liberty Savannah, GA 31401

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m., Tuesday – Friday

The Salvation Army

3100 Montgomery Street Savannah, GA 31405

24 hour, 365-day-a-year emergency shelter for men, women, and children.

Provides emergency shelter and transitional housing programs.

Dinner: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., Monday – Friday