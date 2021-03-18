Homeless eligible for stimulus checks; local organization offers help

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you are homeless, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says you are still eligible to receive stimulus money.

The Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) in Savannah says they are trying to get the word out and make sure people know there is help available.

“They need to get their money just like everybody else,” said Simmons.

As many probably know, the IRS sends the checks to people through their tax filing. NIA director Debra Simmons says a homeless person would have to file a 2020 tax return and claim the recovery rebate credit.

Simmons says NIA can help you with all of that.

“They just have to come to our office; we will give them the paperwork and they will sign giving us permission to e-file their request and return,” said Simmons, “and we send it to the IRS.”

You don’t even need a bank account. Once you e- file, the money can be sent to you on a debit card.

Simmons says the government just needs a place to send it.

“They need to know where they are going to be within the next seven to 10 days, or where they can receive mail in seven to 10 days,” said Simmons, “and once that happens and they get that card, then they are fine.”

If you haven’t received any stimulus funds so far, Simmons says you still get all three.

“We can file to receive the first two,” she said, “and if we file to receive the first two, it’s possible that that third one will piggyback off of what we did in 2020.”

It is important to note that simple misspellings, name changes and other data inconsistencies can delay the process of getting a tax return approval and getting your check.

If you need more information on NIA or have tax questions, you can visit their website here.