Homeless camp damaged by fire Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Part of the Truman Parkway had to be closed Tuesday night because of a fire at the homeless camp underneath. It's the latest problem related to trash piling up at these camps.

City and county officials and advocates for the homeless are trying to address the problem, while also helping the people living in the camps.

The trash is an eyesore and a health hazard, but the fire even more cause for concern. So what's the solution? It depends on who you ask.

Charred garbage is all that remains from the small fire. It's most likely an accident, according to the Savannah Fire Department. They say debris is what fueled the flames.

Now, residents are faced with the cleanup.

"I'm horrified by this," said Jeff Rayno from the Savannah Homeless Coalition. "This again raises the level of awareness. We need to think about them when a fire like this happens. They're not equipped to deal with this."

Ranyo is backing a plan to consolidate homeless camps in Savannah. They will have "all the basic services they need and, of course, healthcare and more cleanliness," said Rayno.

Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez is thinking long-term. He says affordable housing is the solution. "“What we don’t want to do is force individuals out of here and put them in a position where they are going to be creating another camp, such as this, in another neighborhood," he said. "That is not solving the problem.”

The Homeless Authority will meet with the city in two weeks. There, they hope to get on the same page to find some solutions.

“Tents in the middle of the field somewhere, in an urban environment, is not a suitable solution," said Hernandez.

"The ultimate goal of many organizations is to have permanent housing, but there are not enough resources of land available now. We have to have solutions to transition into permanent solutions. To leave people in this situation is unacceptable," said Rayno.

Last month, Savannah held its first-ever public forum on homelessness. Advocates, city leaders and those affected by the problem attended the event.

The Savannah Homeless Authority says people drop off items at homeless camps, thinking they're helping, but it only adds to the trash problem. The organization is working on a central location to collect those items.

If you want to help, call 912-790-3400. They will tell you what items are needed and where you can drop them off.