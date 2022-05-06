HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — A Hinesville man was stabbed several times Friday afternoon when he encountered a man in his garage shortly after 3 pm.

According to Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Assistant Chief, Tracey Howard, the homeowner was stabbed after he found a man inside his garage on the 300 block of Thomas St. Howard said the men got into a physical altercation and the homeowner was stabbed several times in the chest.

HPD found a man several houses from where the stabbing occurred and detained him.

The homeowner was flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah by a medical helicopter.

The incident remains under investigation