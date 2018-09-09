Home improvement stores running low on supplies, stocking up for Tropical Storm Florence

Home improvement stores — like Home Depot on Victory Drive — are seeing more traffic today as customers prepare for Tropical Storm Florence.

On Sunday morning, managers at Home Depot tell News 3 they are running low on generators.

If the store remains busy, they say they expect to run low on plywood.

As the trajectory of Tropical Storm Florence remains uncertain, so does the amount of shipments the store expects to get.

In the days leading up to Tropical Storm Irma, managers say they sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of generators. If Florence takes a similar path, they expect the same number of sales.

They encourage customers to come in early before they sell out of materials. Home Depot has essentials — like batteries, cases of water and solar powered lights — stocked in the front of the store.