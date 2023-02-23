SYLVANIA, Ga. (WSAV) – A home textiles and furnishings manufacturer is investing over $19 million in a new facility in Sylvania.

The investment by Idea Nuova, Inc. will create roughly 80 new jobs in Screven County.

Housing manufacturing and distribution operations, the 400,000-square-foot facility is expected to open at 405 Mims Road in March 2023.

“The city of Sylvania is honored to welcome Idea Nuova to Screven County,” stated Mayor Preston Dees in a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp. “We appreciate their investment in our community and look forward to working together as true partners.”

Idea Nuova produces home goods including pillows, comforters and quilts.

Those interested in employment opportunities can email hr@ideanuova.com.