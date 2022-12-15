SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) offices will be closed, and all

Savannah Belles Ferry operations will be suspended on Sunday, Dec. 25.

CAT says this will allow staff to spend time with their families.

The following schedules for the Savannah Belles Ferry will be in effect:

Christmas Eve – Saturday, Dec. 24

• Services will end at 8:00 p.m. instead of 10:00 p.m.

• CAT will put a bus bridge in place from 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

• Passengers drop off and pick up will be at Congress and Bull St. to the Westin and back, every 30 minutes.

Christmas Day – Sunday, Dec. 25

• Savannah Belles Ferry services will not be in operation