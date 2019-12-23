Holiday meals served by Union Mission

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday meals for over 300 people were served by Union Mission Monday at its Grace House location in Savannah.

Many who came were homeless or have been without a home like Jose Ramos.

“Well, (this makes me) think about family and friends,” Romas told me.

Romas and another man, Willie Williams enjoyed the food. “It was great food,” said Williams.

Then the pair told me they are roommates in subsidized housing operated by Union Mission. “They helped give me a purpose and without this help, I might still be out on the streets,” Williams said.

Patricia Youngquist, who is the executive director of Union Mission told us the holiday meal can really lift spirits this time of year when so many are surrounded by luxuries or simply by family.

“We open this up to the entire Savannah community so certainly our clients are here but people from the (homeless) camps or who might be living under the bridge will come here for a meal,” she said.

Youngquist says the holiday is important but so is service every day of the year. She says the number of homeless is growing.

“We do need more affordable housing in our community so that’s one thing that people can do is advocate for that and just be supportive of the service providers you know that are helping,” says Youngquist.

“At Union Mission, we operate 24-7. We provide services to the homeless every day of the year so we always have a need just for our day to day operations. Certainly, in the winter we could use donations for our clients – hats, gloves, jackets – those kinds of things.”

If you want to drop off donations you can do so from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 120 Fahm Street.