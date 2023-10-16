SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Some people who live on Sapelo Island are taking legal action to stop a rezoning law they say will raise taxes and force them to sell their homes.

The Hog Hummock community is one of the last surviving Gullah Geechee neighborhoods on the East Coast.

The McIntosh County Commission passed the rezoning effort last month on Sept. 12. It would allow larger, taller homes in the community on Sapelo.

In the complaint, the residents say they will not be able to afford living expenses on Sapelo if the property taxes on the island go up significantly.

The homeowners are represented by attorneys for the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The defendants in the case are McIntosh County, as well as the members of the Board of Commissioners.

The changes would more than double the allowance for maximum house size and increase building height regulations from one-and-a-half stories to 37 feet tall.