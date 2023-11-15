SAPELO ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — We have been bringing you coverage of the rezoning efforts underway for Sapelo Island and its residents since the plan was announced. Now the island is on the 2024 list of what the Georgia Trust calls, ‘places in peril.’

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released their 2024 list of ten places in peril in the state and McIntosh County’s own Hogg Hummock was seen on the list. Sapelo descendant Josiah ‘Jazz’ Watts told me on his way to see the unveiling that the island is a piece of American history.

“There is power and value in our existence in this space,” said Watts.

According to the Georgia Trust, Sapelo Island was registered in the National Register of Historic Places in 1996 and the island is home to one of the last Gullah Geechee communities in the United States.

“It’s more than just the story of black history and African American history this is American history that’s why this recognition with the Georgia Trust is so important this should be recognized it should be important it should be acknowledged to make sure our community is protected,” Watts explained.

Watts says he has mixed feelings driving to the unveiling because it shouldn’t have to come to this.

“Mixed feelings but I think it is significant and important and I think this unveiling by the Georgia Trust really reinforces the importance of places like hog hummock, our community, our way of life and our right to remain on the land that our ancestors were literally enslaved on,” Josiah ‘Jazz’ Watts.

Watts tells me to stop rezoning efforts residents of McIntosh County received petitions in their mailbox this week and they are asking that they be filled out and returned. The hog hummock community has informed me that there are legal measures being taken and we will inform you of any information we learn.