SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – In observance of World AIDS Day, the Chatham County Health Department is offering two special events.

The event on Monday, Nov. 21, offers a free frozen turkey (limit one per household) to anyone tested while supplies last. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chatham County Health Department (1395 Eisenhower Drive).

On World AIDS Day, Thursday, Dec. 1, the health department will host a health fair in Ellis Square from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.”

Testing is free with results available in one minute. Anyone who tests positive will be scheduled for a follow-up visit and offered free counseling.

HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham,

Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. Appointments are available Monday through Friday by appointment.

Visit coastalhealthdistrict.org for contact information and hours of operation.