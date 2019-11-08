Hit the ice with Mickey, Minnie and friends at Disney On Ice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mickey, Minnie and all their friends are hitting the ice this weekend at the Savannah Civic Center.

Disney On Ice returns to the Hostess City to present their latest show Celebrate Memories.

This show starts off with Mickey Mouse going through all his favorite Disney memories with all the Disney Princesses.

The show ends with a huge finale performance when the cast performs

Mickey’s favorite memory.

During Coastal Sunrise, News 3’s Jon Dowding got an inside look at all the magic. Take a look below!

Take a look at the interactive Mouse Pad Experience

Learn about the different costumes used in the show

The show runs until this Sunday, November 10 at the Savannah Civic Center. You can buy tickets using this link.