Historic Savannah Foundation launches ‘Virtual May’ to commemorate National Historic Preservation Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every May, The Historic Savannah Foundation celebrates National Historic Preservation Month with a variety of events to honor the city’s rich history.

This year, the foundation is launching “Virtual May” as a way to continue the annual tradition of commemorating Preservation Month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Historic Savannah Foundation is inviting the community to celebrate historic preservation as they offer an array of free online events and activities for fans and followers of all ages.

“It’s our time, it’s our month, and we need to mark it,” the foundation’s president and CEO Sue Adler said. “And it’s just a great way to reach out to the community and bring the community on board with us.”

The foundation is launching a program Wednesday for children with fun and educational activities to encourage an interest in Savannah’s history, including a drawing contest, coloring sheets and a family-friendly walking tour.

“Every one of us, not just the Historic Savannah Foundation, I think we all have to reach out to each other every way we can and I’m really happy, and I’m really proud of the team,” Adler said. “And it does feel good and I think it’s really important for all of us to celebrate Savannah and our history.”

Adler says when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, the foundation plans to reschedule the Preservation Awards dinner. She says there are also going to be virtual activities for adults throughout the month as well, like free online lectures from historians and a virtual walking tour of the Davenport House Museum — the first structure saved in Savannah by the foundation.

“I think particularly in Savannah because we are such a special city and such a beautiful city with such a rich history,” Adler said of the importance of celebrating National Historic Preservation Month.

“And I think to take a minute to remember the stories and the places and the buildings that are really a part of our story,” she added. “So I think in some ways, Savannah is one of the most important places in the country to stop and remember it.”