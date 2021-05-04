Historic Savannah Foundation kicks off Preservation Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Historic Savannah Foundation, Visit Savannah, and the Tourism Leadership Council gathered to kick off Historic Preservation Month Tuesday morning.

The group provided an update on the $1.3 million Kennedy Pharmacy project, as well as what’s in store for the Broughton Street storefront.

By the end of 2021, the Davenport House gift shop will move to the old Kennedy Pharmacy at 323 East Broughton St. Once that project is completed, an Urban Enslaved Exhibit will be constructed on the ground floor of the Davenport House.

“It’s our great privilege to be able to tell an authentic Savannah story through the Davenport house, and the Kennedy pharmacy rehabilitation is going to help us do that,” said Jamie Credle, director of the Davenport House Museum.

It’s no secret that the tourism industry plays a big role in Savannah’s economy, and Historic Preservation Month is all about celebrating and keeping that spirit of history alive in the Hostess City.

“It is always a great day in Savannah to celebrate what makes Savannah unique in a worldwide marketplace. That’s our history, and our community’s commitment to preservation,” said Michael Owens, president of the Tourism Leadership Council. “Without preservation, our tourism project is not strong, and without tourism, the preservation is not strong.”

The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation will hold its yearly awards ceremony on May 14 to recognize outstanding preservation projects across the state.

