Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park teaming up with 5 museums for digital Juneteenth program

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – In honor of the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, a group of black historical institutions is putting together a unique digital commemoration.

Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, a preservation of the first self-governed community of formerly enslaved people in the U.S., is among the six sites and museums launching BLKFREEDOM.org on Friday, June 19.

At noon, BLKFREEDOM.org will air an original video presentation commemorating the day that the Emancipation Proclamation was officially enforced, ending enslavement in Texas.

The program will feature appearances from:

Lonnie G. Bunch III, the first African American and first historian to serve as the Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution

Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole, anthropologist, educator, museum director, and the first female African American president of Spelman College

The Honorable Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress, the first woman and the first African American to lead the national library

Organizers say the presentation will “explore the meaning and relevance of ‘freedom,’ ‘justice’ and ‘democracy’ in Black American life, from a historical and contemporary framework.”

BLKFREEDOM.org is a combined effort between Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, Northwest African American Museum, Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the National Civil Rights Museum.