SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The late Savannah civil rights pioneer W.W. Law was honored on Tuesday.

Community leaders and representatives from the Historic Savannah Foundation gathered at Law’s home to unveil a historic marker at the site. Law lived there until his death in 2002.

Officials say the plaque will help ensure that the civil rights icon will be remembered for his commitment to equality and preserving Black history in Savannah.

“The Historic Savannah Foundation petitioned for the trust to put this property on their ‘buildings in peril’ list. It was at the point where someone needed to step in and save this property,” said Gregori Anderson, HSF Board Parliamentarian.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to both renovate and preserver this very important house,” said homeowner Troy Anderson.

Law received honorary doctorates from the Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University and a national preservation award.