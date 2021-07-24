Historic Carver Village holds 7th annual neighborhood reunion, looks ahead to cleanup event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Locals in West Savannah are rolling out the food and setting their grills to high, in celebration of reuniting generations of the Carver Village community.

“All over Savannah, everyone’s ready to get out again, and this is such a great opportunity for neighbors to be able to come out and to really, in my opinion, build community,” Cheri Dean said.

The event featured information on food disparities, COVID-19 and the opportunity for bike paths throughout Savannah. After having to take a year away from the annual reunion due to COVID-19, elders in the community are just happy to get out and reunite once again.

“It’s a wonderful occasion for us to be able to reunite and get reacquainted. so many of us haven’t seen any of us for at least two years, and the reunion brings back all of the old members to the community,” Cherry Ross said.

With the ongoing construction of the Enmarket arena less than a mile away from the village, many want to make sure that opportunities for work and economic growth are present to the people, who will have to deal with the impacts the arena will soon bring.

“You know we want to enjoy it, enjoy everything that comes with it but we really want to have the opportunity to have some investment in this community, to support workforce development and to really reach them where they are,” Dead said. “You know, find out what the needs are and make sure that Enmarket arena is a good partner to carver village and the surrounding areas.”

Carver Village will be holding a community cleanup event July 31.