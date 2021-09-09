‘His presence will be greatly missed’: Statesboro mourns death of firefighter

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A firefighter who served Statesboro for a decade has died, according to the city.

Lt. Christopher Applebee died Thursday at the age of 43.

WSAV is told family members have not announced his cause of death at this time.

Applebee first joined the Statesboro Fire Department in 2011 as a part-time firefighter.

He became full-time three years later, serving as an arson investigator and a member of the department’s Honor Guard.

“His coworkers at the fire department described Lt. Applebee as a true embodiment of public service with a passion for firefighting,” explained Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, “His presence will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Applebee leaves behind his wife Tracy and children Caden and Navee.

“I ask the citizens of Statesboro to keep Lt. Applebee’s family and the Statesboro Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers,” McCollar added.

The mayor ordered city flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Lt. Applebee.

Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.