FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Hiring Our Heroes is hosting a career fair for military community job seekers this week.

It’s set for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Club Stewart (1020 Hero Rd.).

The event will connect applicants with businesses that are hiring for positions in skilled trades, mechanics/engineering, supply chain/logistics and cyber/IT.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers and recruiters. They can learn best practices for interviews and salary negotiation tips.

According to Hiring Our Heroes, the organization has helped hundreds of thousands of service members, veterans and military spouses transitioning in their employment.