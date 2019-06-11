Hiring for Plant Riverside District begins

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) - 700 brand-new jobs are coming to the Hostess City and the hiring process is underway. It starts begins Wednesday in downtown Savannah and no appointment is necessary. Successful applicants will begin work with the highly anticipated redevelopment project on the west end of River Street. Hotelier Richard Kessler's Plant Riverside District needs a workforce of hundreds. His company, The Kessler Collection, has opened a brand-new recruitment center. The first wave of applicants hope for leadership positions.

The Kessler Recruitment Center at the intersection of York & Whitaker Streets in Savannah is where people can simply walk-in and apply for work. Nancy Kiska, The Kessler Collection Area Vice-President of Human Resources, says they are not just offering jobs, they say people can begin a career with benefits, "Absolutely. 401K, Benefits, career development, a chance to grow and be developed. You could start as a dishwasher and work hard and be developed and you could be the executive chef one day," Kiska said. Adding, "We open the doors officially. We'll be here every day, 5 days a week. Walk-ins are welcome, you can call and make an appointment. You can go to jwsavannahjobs.com, send us an email, or just drop on by, which is what we like best," said Kiska.

Walk-in applicants need to bring an updated resume when they apply in-person in the recruitment center. Kiska says there are job opportunities at available in virtually every aspect of the hospitality industry, "We have so many positions available. We have all food & beverage positions. All culinary positions. We have security, sales positions. We have front desk positions, concierge, housekeeping. We will have a live concert hall eventually, so we'll have box office agents and ushers, ah, landscapers," said Kiska, who adds personality and attitude are every bit as important as what's on a resume to become a successful applicant for work in the Plant Riverside District, "We want really warm, hospitality driven individuals. That's the main thing we're looking for," said Kiska

Apply for jobs right now!

https://www.jwsavannahjobs.com,

